GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As black history month comes to a close, Malmstrom Air Force Base concluded their celebrations with a pop up museum featuring Tuskegee Airmen.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military pilots who also fought in WWII for the Army Air Corps, the Army Air Forces, and the Air Force.
"Because of them, now we have women and black African-Americans joining the military and flying airplanes," said Senior Airmen Liliana McGlown.
They were active in a time where racial segregation was still happening in the military and much of the country.
"These were the airmen that paved the way for black Americans now. Without them we couldn't we couldn't have a spot in the pilot industry," said McGlown.
In 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt announced the AAC would begin training black pilots and they chose the Tuskegee Army field for training where people came from across the country.
Overall, they trained about 1,000 pilots.
For Senior Airman McGlown, her favorite part of the pop up museum was learning more about Chief Anderson.
"At first he was just like a he was a teacher an instructor for pilots. But then when the first lady Eleanor came to visit them, she heard that he can actually fly airplanes and she asked him, hey can you take me on flying? And he agreed and that was his first official flight with her," said McGlown.
The program didn't just train pilots, they had also trained Nearly 14,000 navigators, bombardiers, instructors, mechanics and other support staff.
Malmstrom says this pop up museum is important for educating the community.
"There's still people out there that don't know the history of how black African-Americans were able to fly in the military or even join the military. There's a lot of young kids, even in the military community that probably have no idea who these Airmen are. So just knowing about them and being informative about them helps," said McGlown.
To learn more about the Tuskegee Airmen check out these websites:
https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/tuskegee-airmen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_Airmen
