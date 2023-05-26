GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base has received the first Transporter Erector Replacement Program vehicle in 20the Air Force, Air Force Global Strike Command.
According to MAFB, The Transporter Erector Replacement Program (TERP) revitalized the legacy Transporter Erector by replacing or refurbishing the parts of the 30+ year old vehicles that were difficult or impossible to repair.
Getting this state-of-the-art vehicle will enable their Missile Handling Teams to more effectively and efficiently perform Missile Emplacement and removal tasks throughout the 13,000 square mile missile complex without the worrying about breakdowns or malfunctions like in years past.
They say while the old TEs have served their purpose well, it is time to retire them and usher in TERP.
