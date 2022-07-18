GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) welcomed a new commander for the 341st Missile Wing.
July 18, 2022 Col. Anita Feugate Opperman relinquished command to Col. Barry Little.
"I'm going to hit the ground running. The men and women of this wing, they've got the mission. In order for me to have their back, I've got to understand the challenges they're facing and the issues that they're struggling with. And so I'll start with my emersions and that's that's how I'll just roll out for the beginning," said Col. Little.
Col. Little says he's excited to come to MAFB and lead what he says is one of the best missile wings in the Air Force.
"It's humbling to be entrusted with command of one of the most powerful combat wings in the greatest air force on the planet," said Col. Little.
The ceremony started with the singing of the national anthem, followed by remarks by Major General Michael Lutton, then a presentation of the legion of merit award to Col. Feugate Opperman.
After the award was presented, it was the official changing of command; a tradition that dates back to 1775.
Before taking command, Col. Little was the 20th Air Force vice commander.
Col. Little says one thing he's looking forward to is continuing Malmstrom's partnership with the community.
"Over 80 years of collaboration and just tremendous partnership. And I'm looking to continue it. We've had a fantastic welcome. I left a couple of different positions where I was able to observe the mission here and the relationship here... I could really see the strength of the partnership and what it did for our airmen. So I would say thank you to Montana and to community for being such great partners. And I look to carry that forward," said Col. Little.
