BELT, Mont. - Major construction is starting mid-April on the Armington Junction project near Belt.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports work includes completing a new bridge over Belt Creek on US-87, just north of Armington Junction.
Two-way traffic will still be flowing, but those driving through the area may see minor delays, pilot cars and signal lights controlling traffic.
Work is expected to be substantially completed by the fall of 2022.
In addition to the new bridge, the MDG ways the project will also:
- Reconstruct approximately 3.5 miles of existing roadway on US 87, including widening the roadway to five lanes starting from the Belt Creek bridge towards Belt and Great Falls in both directions.
- Construct a roundabout at Armington Junction.
- Construct a new culvert over Neil Creek and a new culvert at Frenchman’s Coulee.
You can find more information on the project on the MDT website here or by reaching out to Melissa Shannon at melissas@strategies360.com or 406-422-2922
“Construction season is upon us, and we are excited to provide the traveling public with a seamless ride as a result of this work,” said District Administrator Jim Wingerter. “MDT thanks the public for their patience as we reconstruct several miles of roadway, allowing it to accommodate larger vehicles, improve the overall driving experience, and meet modern safety standards.”
In recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 11 through April 15, the MDT is reminding the public that when traveling during construction season, watch for the “cone zone” and workers on the highway.
“These workers spend their days working a short distance from fast-moving vehicles, and while they make every effort to work safely, they are counting on you to pay attention, slow down, and be careful as you pass through the Armington Junction work zone,” said MDT project manager Harold Woodhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.