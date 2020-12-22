GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Homicide and other high profile cases in Cascade County are piling up as the pandemic continues.
According to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki, many district judges have canceled trials due to COVID-19.
"When we're not having trials, things are getting backed up," Racki said.
One case that has seen changes is the Tony Renova homicide, as trial dates have been pushed back to the summer of 2021.
A year ago, 3 suspects were charged with deliberate homicide after 5-year-old Antonia "Tony" Renova was found beaten to death in a residence in Great Falls.
Tony's parents, Stephanie Byington, Emilio Renova Sr., and acquaintance Racso Birdtail are accused in the crime and allegedly attempted to cover it up.
"The Renova case had a lot of public out cry, especially locally here. If I remember correctly there were some vigils and various other things. It's a very tragic case. So, as a result of that the attorney's in those cases argued that they couldn't get a fair trial here or at least a jury that didn't know about the case given the media attention. We didn't, we being the state, didn't argue with them just said 'that's fine we'll do the trial in another jurisdiction,'" Racki said.
Those trials have been moved to the following dates:
- Renova: June 7, 2021 (Missoula County)
- Byington: July 19, 2021 (Flathead County)
- Birdtail: August 16, 2021 (Lake County)
Racki said each trial is expected to take between 1-2 weeks.
According to Racki, trials have been pushed back due to a low number of jurors, public health concerns and continuances in cases.
"We have witnesses from out of town, you know sometimes out of state, and while this COVID thing is going on, they're very uncomfortable traveling. So, we've respected a lot of those wishes," he said.
James Parker is accused of using a tomahawk to hit 45-year-old Lloyd Geaudry in the neck, causing his death.
He is also accused of threatening to kill a witness in the case.
On Dec. 14, the state agreed to a continuance due to COVID-19.
"The defense attorney actually said 'yeah, we need to move this. I'm not uncomfortable going to trial with COVID coming about.' And so, they've all, it's just been happening in a lot of cases," Racki said.
A new trial date for Parker has not been set yet.
In Dec. 2019, law enforcement shot and killed Ricky Gardipee after he committed a triple homicide at Emerald City Casino in Great Falls.
The victims were Cheryl Larsen, Wendy Carlson and Steve Hale.
Police looked for Gardipee the day before the murders and spoke with Amanda Gilbreat.
Gilbreath is accused of lying about seeing Gardipee to police.
Her counsel filed a motion to dismiss her case due to speedy trial concerns and was denied with no new hearing dates scheduled.
"I expect we'll see more and more of those, mostly due to COVID. Things are getting slowed up. People will be, defendants will be asking for their cases to be dismissed for what's called a speedy trial violation," Racki said.
In May 2017, police charged Stanley Lebeau with deliberate homicide.
Lebeau was pulled over by police and allegedly confessed to killing a woman and placing her body in bathtub in one of the motel's rooms.
A new attorney has taken up Lebeau's case, pushing his trial to April 5, 2021.
In a case where the suspect initially claimed he shot someone in self defense.
In April of 2018, William Rose III was charged with assault with a weapon after 57-year-old Steven Jacobsen died.
The state changed the charges to attempted homicide after police said they found threatening voicemails from Rose to Jacobsen's girlfriend.
Rose's trial is set for May 3, 2021.
Pamela Courtnage was accused of killing her mother, Katherine Elaine Courtnage, in Great Falls in 2017.
Courtnage was committed to the Montana State Hospital and was found unfit to stand trial in September 2018.
The Cascade County Attorney's Office re-filed the charges more than a year later as Courtnage was set to discharge from the hospital.
She is expected to stand trial July 12, 2021.
On Feb. 3, 2020, Malmstrom Air Force Base officials said Airman Tristen Carlson was found shot in Great Falls.
About two months later, police charged Christopher Contardo with negligent homicide.
Court documents say Contardo and Carlson were at a house party with at least 12 other people when witnesses heard a gunshot and saw Contardo exit a bedroom telling a woman to call 911.
Contardo's trial is set for April 12, 2021.
In Dec. 2019, police responded to a call that Anthony Wall had reportedly stabbed his dad in the neck.
Wall's initial trial was canceled when he was sent to the Montana State Hospital for evaluation.
No trial date has been set and officials are still waiting for his mental health evaluation.
Phillip McCleandon is facing felony assault charges after the shooting death of Jeremiah Walker in 2018.
McClendon originally claimed the shooting was in self-defense.
While out on bond, McClendon was accused of other violent crimes.
McClendon's trial has been re-set to January 25, 2021.
Pamela Polejeski is charged with animal cruelty after police say they saw more than 150 animals without enough food or shelter after a fire broke out on her property.
Polejewski filed a civil case against Cascade County and a Montana Supreme Court appeal after a judge ruled her animals would not be returned.
She lost her supreme court bid and the case was sent back to district court.
Both the civil case against the county and the animal welfare case against her were closed.
Polejewski's criminal trial has not been set.