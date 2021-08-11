GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the last year, the Great Falls Police Department has been working on replacing 2 vehicles in their fleet - and that goal was finished yesterday, August 10.
GFPD says these new vans fill a large gap in their department as they help transport their high risk unit, allows investigators to collect data and enter it into the system on the scene of a crime, and serve as mobile incident command posts.
Captain Doug Otto tells Montana Right Now these vans will help them be more reliable and efficient.
"This is a true blessing for us," said Otto.
Both vans are 2006 Chevrolet C5500 vans customized to serve GFPD; they replace the old van and box truck from 1986 and 1988.
"They were unreliable mechanically. The van that replaced this one, I remember using that on a couple didn't incidents when we respond to assist another agency and we had breakdowns. That's not good for us. These are consistent to get us to where we need to go," said Otto.
The Mobile Incident Command (MIC) unit can seat up to 16 people and has a separate room to allow for negotiations, command, and even storage.
It also has monitors so staff can access timely and accurate information through the unit's Wi-Fi system and wills serve as a command post during large incidents.
One cool feature on this vehicle is the seating.
"Seats are also something that we found, Detective Fisher actually found. They're basically helicopter seats, they fold down and have a harness system built in," said Otto.
The Mobile Crime Scene Processing (MCSP) unit was specially designed by evidence specialists and detectives from GFPD's general case unit.
"The lockers on the one side are for storage of evidence. They're lockable, we can put a padlock on these once we get evidence we can secure it so our chain of custody is maintained through our evidence technicians," said Otto.
The MCSP unit also includes an evidence processing station, computers, and a separate room to let police escape harsh weather conditions or use as a crime scene command post.
"This provides a great service for the community because when we're out there efficiency is a key piece for us. We want to make sure we're efficient and effective to be able to get the job done correctly and that way when we go to court we have all of these things set up and there is no question about a consistent pattern that we're working," said Otto.
GFPD got the vans through the government's 1033 program, where local law enforcement are able to get equipment and vehicles no longer in use.
Captain Otto told Montana Right Now that they've had their eye's on vehicles for awhile, but because this type of equipment is important for small agencies - they always were too late.
The project was spearheaded by Detective Scott Fisher as he located the vehicles, applied for the funding, organized the design team, and completed much of the physical work.
"It makes us feel proud to be able to show that we have the capability to serve the community and make sure they know 'hey guess what, we're here and we have the tools and capability to be able to get this stuff done for you'," said Otto.
This program was able to save GFPD nearly $750,000 and along side the Justice Assistance Grant and companies who donated their time and equipment, they only paid $15,000 to ship the vans from Florida to the Electric City.
Community partners who aided in the projects: Avmax, NCS Coatings, Montana Air National Guard, Normont Equipment Co, CMC Signs, The Grafix Shoppe, Great Falls Police Community Foundation, City of Great Falls - Public Works.