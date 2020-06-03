GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom Air Force Base and the 341st Missile Wing are mourning after a fellow airman lost his life Tuesday night.
According to Malmstrom, the airman, 1st Class Steven R. Gordon, a defender with the 341st Security Forces Squadron, died last night as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.
Details of the accident are currently under investigation.
"The loss of any one of our close-knit family affects us all. This is a tremendous loss and will be felt by each and every member of Team Malmstrom,” said Col. Jennifer K. Reeves, 341st Missile Wing Commander. “Our main focus will be to support the family members and provide them with all the services available to work through this difficult time.”
For more information or questions, contact the 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs office at 406-731-4050.