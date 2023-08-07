GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Aircrew with the 40th Helicopter Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base conducted underwater egress training on base to simulate a helicopter crash into water and practiced safe egress in a disorienting situation.
Trainees included pilots, flight engineers, and a flight surgeon.
This training places aircrew in an environment where psychological and physiological pressure is great.
During this training, crew members took turns being caged into and submerged into a shallow water egress trainer chair and they practiced multiple scenarios with and without sight and oxygen; this included using vision restricting goggles and removing their survival egress air bottles.
A survival egress air bottle (SEA Bottle) is filled with enough oxygen for several breaths underwater, which allows the crew enough time to safely egress in the event of a water crash.
The training is required every 3 years and is essential for aircrew.
