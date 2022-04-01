GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base announced that the Alumni Club is now off-limits to military personnel.
In an update Friday, Malmstrom shared a post saying military personnel are prohibited from conducting business with and entering the premises of the Alumni Club.
“After reviewing criminal statistics provided by local law enforcement partners, it has been determined the establishment is unsafe for military personnel,” the update reads.
The off-limit status will stay in place even if the business is renamed or ownership is transferred according to Malmstrom.
