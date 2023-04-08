GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Military training exercises on base and around central Montana will be conducted by Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
From April 11 to April 19, people can expect to see an increase in the presence of emergency vehicles and helicopters while exercises are in progress.
Installation gate access may be affected as enhanced security procedures are performed on inbound traffic.
Extensive planning and coordination across Malmstrom as well as other installations provide unique training for assigned units and partners according to MAFB.
For more information or questions, you can contact the 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs office at 406-731-4050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.