GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A historian for the 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB will be presenting his research detailing the 7th Ferrying Group, in Great Falls.
Troy A. Hallsell, PhD is the 341st Missile Wing Historian at Malmstrom AFB and will be presenting at the History Museum, 422 2nd Street South, on Saturday, July 10 at 1:00 pm.
According to Malmstrom AFB, construction began on the Great Falls Army Air Base on May 9, 1942, and was informally known as East Base since the 7th Ferrying Group was stationed at the municipal airport on Gore Hill.
The History Museum said the 7th Ferrying Group was responsible for overseeing the northwest air route from Great Falls to Fairbanks, Alaska, and delivered almost 8,000 aircraft to the Soviet Military as part of the United States’ Lend-Lease program.
The 7th Ferrying Group did not participate in direct combat, however, ts efforts contributed to allied success against the Axis powers by providing vital war material to the Soviet Union for use against Germany on the Eastern Front according to The History Museum.
“This military support made it possible for the Allied powers to defeat Germany and laid the foundation for central Montana’s participation in the United States’ national defense over the next 70 years.”
Historic photographs and objects from The History Museum’s collection will be shared and discussed according to The History Museum.