GREAT FALLS- On Friday, Malmstrom Air Force Base celebrated high school seniors and first responders with a parade on base.
Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled, so Malmstrom offered high school seniors who lived on base a ceremony to recognize them as Malmstrom's graduating class of 2020.
Col. Russell Williford, 341st Missile Wing vice commander and Great Falls Public Schools superintendent Tom Moore spoke during the ceremony.
"There are so many adventures that are going to come. You're going to think back on what got you to that place. It was your education, your family, your upbringing and friends. We are all Wing One and we are all proud of you. Congratulations." - Col. Russell Williford, 341st Missile Wing vice commander.
