HARLOWTON, Mont. - A Local Integrated Response Plan exercise is planned for Sept. 12 in Harlowton.
MalmstromAir Force Base (MAFB) is participating in the exercise with law enforcement and other partners.
The public has been invited to attend a community demonstration from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Harlowton High School.
According to MAFB, there will be a helicopter demonstration and military vehicles/equipment displays. Helicopters are scheduled to land on the Harlowton High School Football Field at 9:00 am.
“The Local Integrated Response Plan exercise provides a training opportunity for experts from Air Force Global Strike Command’s 341st Missile Wing and multiple federal, state, local and tribal agencies to exercise contingency checklists and procedures in response to a simulated incident. More than a dozen different agencies are scheduled to participate,” MAFB wrote.
