GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Some landowners in Great Falls received right-of-entry request letters from Malmstrom Air Force Base as a precursor to the planned modernization of the nation’s Minuteman III Inter Continental Ballistic Missile system.
Malmstrom’s missile field is being surveyed to identify and document any potential threatened and endangered species, wetlands, or archaeological areas of concern that may impact project planning and implementation.
Letters for right-of-entry were sent to landowners who may have a portion of property that may need to be accessed to conduct surveys in March.
The request is to allow the Air Force and its contractors to access private property to conduct the surveys a release from Malmstrom Air Force Base says.
“A preliminary analysis indicates more than 90 percent of new utility corridors would be on private land,” the release reads. “This is preliminary fact-finding work that will inform the development of an Environmental Impact Statement.”
Generally, utility corridors would be along established roads and would be in addition to the existing utilities connected to the Launch Facilities and Missile Alert Facilities.
Malmstrom says activities along the utility corridors would require clearing and grubbing sufficient to provide access to the area and enable installation of the utility lines. Upon completion of the new corridors and easements, disturbed areas would be reseeded and restored, as necessary
The government will begin field surveys starting in spring 2021 at proposed project areas both on base and in the missile fields, as well as on private property and parcels administered by federal and state agencies.
All survey work will be done by a field survey team consisting of two to four biologists or archaeologists who will walk through the survey area to identify and document potential threatened and endangered species and habitat suitable to support them, wetlands, or archaeological areas of concern.
Any landowners who have questions about the letter requesting right of entry or the entry agreement they received can visit www.gbsdeis.com, speak with someone at the USACE office by calling 1-800-265-9309 or they can make contact via email at ROEhelpdesk@usace.army.mil.