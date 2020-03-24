Malmstrom Air Force Base forced to make changes due to COVID-19

GREAT FALLS- While health centers are working to protect patients; Malmstrom Air Force Base is doing its best to continue protecting our military assets even in the midst of all these changes with the coronavirus.
The biggest change is coming to those who post-out to the missile fields. The men and women used to be out there for no more than 5 days but now that time has almost tripled.
They’ll be posted out for 14 days but Colonel Frank Reyes, who is Security Forces Group Commander, is still focused on maintaining combat readiness and keeping the airman safe.
Reyes says, “We've directed them to maintain some level of social distancing. Then thirdly, is taking care of the families as well and just continuously messaging to the families what we have going on base, and what we’re doing for proactive measures.”
Even though these changes have impacted the scheduling of airmen posting out, this has not changed the daily operation when it comes to performing their duties.
“As far as the operational battle regiments how we perform our duties every day, nothing has changed. So we're still maintaining that same level of readiness and continue to safely secure and operate and maintain the weapon system.”
Colonel Reyes says he is aware this is a stressful time for a lot of families, but he is happy about how everybody is cooperating.
“The families are really understandable of this very stressful and understandably so, but the community of Great Falls should be very proud of the airman here that continue to secure our nation’s most vital strategic weapon system and operate it...they're doing great.”