GREAT FALLS, Mont. - January is national stalking awareness month.
It's something anyone, anywhere can fall victim to and it can often be brushed off as someone being annoying or overenthusiastic.
"It's also important to recognize that this can happen to both men and women," said Serena Sargent, violence prevention integrator at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
Many victims are stalked by someone they already know like a current or former significant other, an acquaintance, or even a family member.
"Stalking is one of those things that is really hard to define because primarily it's defined based on the experience of the individual. So their experience of fear or their experience of not agreeing with or consenting to behaviors that are happening," said Sargent.
Things like unwanted text messages, gifts, or even showing up somewhere they know you'll be can be forms of stalking.
According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 6 women have been stalked at some point in their life and 1 in 17 men report the same.
Sargent tells Montana Right Now, those statistics can sometimes trend higher with military members.
"If you look at the research among military populations, sometimes we match and sometimes we see slightly higher numbers among military service members. And then we also see that we have a significant young population. So, what we really want awareness around is that there is healthy normative ways to engage in dating behaviors and then there are things that are out of bounds," said Sargent.
We did reach out to the Great Falls Police Department to talk with the school resource officers to learn more about what they see working with teenagers but they were unavailable for an interview.
Breaking down some more data for you, 21% of female victims and 13% of male victims report being stalked as a minor.
"When we look at interpersonal violence, this is not stalking specific, but when we look at interpersonal violence, we take a look at our service members in the Air Force, about 54% of them in a recent study we did, said that they didn't report because they didn't think it was serious enough. And we want the message to be whether it's stalking, whether it's sexual assault, whether it is intimate partner abuse that is happening in the home or in a dating relationship, it is serious enough to report," said Sargent.
If you are a military member, here are some resources for you:
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response: 406-731-4225 or call the 24/7 hotline at 406-781-6005
- Family Advocacy Program, Confidential 24/7 victim advocacy services via designated Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate: 406-201-5207
Victim's Counsel, Interpersonal Violence Program (available to active duty military only): 202-680-2703
If you are not a military member, here are some resources for you or click here:
The Great Falls Police Department: 406-727-7688
National Center for Victims of Crime: 1-855-484-2846
Call 911 if it is an emergency situation
