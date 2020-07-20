UPDATE - July 21, 2020
MALMSTROM AFB - Malmstrom Air Force Base announced they are raising their Health Protection Condition level from Bravo to Charlie Monday due to higher reported cases of COVID-19 in the state.
In response to the higher case counts, the base is enforcing increased action to restrict the spread of COVID-19.
MAFB says in a release the HPCON level increase from Bravo to Charlie was under the suggestion of the Malmstrom public health emergency officer.
MAFB says HPCON Charlie means they are taking more stern procedures including harsher social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders with the exception of essential reasons.
MAFB is enforcing the following listed in their release:
- "Masks must be worn by all individuals aged 5 or older when inside all indoor facilities on and off base. The only exceptions are in homes, the base fitness center and DFAC when actively eating or drinking.
- The Visitor’s Control Center (VCC) will be open by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 731-2853 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. When the VCC is closed, the gate guards will write a temporary pass that will need to be renewed the next day.
- The Fitness Center will be reconfiguring its layout to meet physical distancing standards.
- Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people or less. Masks are required for any outdoor events with 50 people or more and social distancing will still be required.
- Other measures and closures are being considered, but have not been implemented yet."
"Force health protection is our top priority, and we will continue to ensure that all of Team Malmstrom have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measure to prevent potential spread of the virus,” 341st Missile Wing Commander, Col. Jennifer K. Reeves said in the release. “We have implemented extra measures to educate and safeguard our military and civilian personnel, family members and base communities while continuing to carry out our vital role in protecting our nation."
MAFB says they are teaming with the Montana Department of Health to notify families of any updates regarding action they are taking to restrict the spread of COVID-19.
MALMSTROM AFB - Officials at Malmstrom AFB have moved the Health Protection Condition level back to Charlie for the first time in 2 months.
MAFB changed their official cover photo to the 'Charlie' status around 5:00 pm Monday. There has been no official word as to why, however Wing Commander Col. Jennifer Reeves previously stated the base would not go into Charlie unless it was absolutely warranted.
Back in March every military base was required to go into HPCon Charlie per a Dept. of Defense directive.
Malmstrom reverted back to Bravo in May. According to the DoD, the Charlie status is defined as: Substantial; Sustained community transmission. There is a substantial threat for personnel due to a local epidemic outbreak of a disease with a high morbidity rate, imminent spread of such a disease to the local area, and/or a wide area of contamination that requires special or costly avoidance procedures.
Right now Malmstrom AFB is only confirming 1 positive case from two weeks ago. We asked them about other positive cases, here's the statement they sent to us late last week:
I cannot confirm the number of positive cases on base. To protect operational security as we preserve the nation’s combat readiness, the Air Force and the other military services will only provide total numbers of service members with COVID-19 at the service level.
We are doing everything we can to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Department of Air Force personnel and their families, live, work and attend school in this community and we are committed to doing our part to limit the spread of this virus.
-Malmstrom AFB Public Affairs
We're continuing to reach out to Malmstrom officials to find out how this will impact airman and their families in Great Falls. Please watch this article for updates.