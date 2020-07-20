MALMSTROM AFB - Officials at Malmstrom AFB have moved the Health Protection Condition level back to Charlie for the first time in 2 months.
MAFB changed their official cover photo to the 'Charlie' status around 5:00 pm Monday. There has been no official word as to why, however Wing Commander Col. Jennifer Reeves previously stated the base would not go into Charlie unless it was absolutely warranted.
Back in March every military base was required to go into HPCon Charlie per a Dept. of Defense directive.
Malmstrom reverted back to Bravo in May. According to the DoD, the Charlie status is defined as: Substantial; Sustained community transmission. There is a substantial threat for personnel due to a local epidemic outbreak of a disease with a high morbidity rate, imminent spread of such a disease to the local area, and/or a wide area of contamination that requires special or costly avoidance procedures.
Right now Malmstrom AFB is only confirming 1 positive case from two weeks ago. We asked them about other positive cases, here's the statement they sent to us late last week:
I cannot confirm the number of positive cases on base. To protect operational security as we preserve the nation’s combat readiness, the Air Force and the other military services will only provide total numbers of service members with COVID-19 at the service level.
We are doing everything we can to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Department of Air Force personnel and their families, live, work and attend school in this community and we are committed to doing our part to limit the spread of this virus.
-Malmstrom AFB Public Affairs
We're continuing to reach out to Malmstrom officials to find out how this will impact airman and their families in Great Falls. Please watch this article for updates.