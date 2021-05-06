MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE - Malmstrom Air Force Base happily announced Thursday they are officially lowering their HPCON status to Alpha. This means the base is now operating under a limited health alert due to COVID-19.

Malmstrom Colonel Anita Feugate Opperman gave updates in a Facebook live Town Hall meeting on where the base goes from here.

Colonel Feugate Opperman said the mask mandate for off-base mask wear for all members has been rescinded. However, since the federal mask mandate has not been rescinded, there is no change for mask wear on-base.

If a base member is fully vaccinated and wishes to participate in an outdoor social gathering, they are not required to wear a mask. Likewise, she said there is no longer an occupancy limit for indoor gatherings, as long as all personnel in attendance are fully vaccinated.

If every individual in an office or conference room, or travelling in a vehicle together has been vaccinated, mask wear is also not required.

Colonel Feugate Opperman continued, saying COVID testing prior to posting out to the missile field is no longer required.

Any member deploying to the missile field, however, should still self screen for symptoms of COVID-19. Then, if you feel symptomatic, you need to be tested.

If a base member has travelled on leave or pass, they must conduct 14 days of self monitoring upon return to the area, Colonel Feugate Opperman said. Vaccinated personnel travel requirements will be determined by their unit commanders.

It was also stated all members must continue to follow current CDC guidelines. Social distancing and mask wear is still highly encouraged.

If you have not received your vaccine and wish to, they are available by appointment only at the clinic. To set up an appointment call the clinic at 731-4633.

The Moderna vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine available on the base. While those ages 18 and older can receive this vaccine on-base, if individuals age 16 and 17 wish to be vaccinated, they can do so off-base.

Finally, Malmstrom is planning on allowing the public health emergency, originally declared March 10, 2020 to expire May 10, 2021.

You can watch the full Town Hall Live below: