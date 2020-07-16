GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base is stepping up rules for airmen in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases off base.
While the base will not be moving their HPCON status, they are forbidding all large indoor social gatherings. They're also implementing more sign-in sheets at customer service operations and continuing their travel policies.
In accordance with the governor's latest directive, those on base are now required to wear face masks inside all facilities and during all outdoor events with groups of more than 50 people. All active duty members must also wear a mask when off base at an indoor facility. There are a few exceptions to this. For specific questions, you're encouraged to head to Malmstrom's COVID-19 response page.