Malmstrom airman selected for Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 467 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA BLAINE CHOUTEAU HILL IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BROADWATER GALLATIN JEFFERSON MADISON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG SANDY, BOULDER, BOULDER HILL, BOZEMAN APT, BOZEMAN PASS, CARTER, CASCADE, CHINOOK, CITY OF BOZEMAN, DEEP CREEK PASS, ELK PARK PASS, ENNIS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HARLEM, HAVRE, HAYS, HOBSON, HOMESTAKE PASS, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, MARTINSDALE, MONTANA CITY, NORRIS HILL, RAYNESFORD, RAYNOLDS PASS, ROCKY BOY, RUDYARD, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, TWIN BRIDGES, VIRGINIA CITY, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WHITEHALL, WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions Meagher and southeastern Cascade Counties through 300 PM MDT... At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles northwest of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... White Sulphur Springs, Neihart, Fort Logan On The Smith River, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Lennep, Monarch, Martinsdale, Checkerboard and Fort Logan. This includes the following highways... Highway 12 between mile markers 23 and 76. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 54, and between mile markers 50 and 57. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH