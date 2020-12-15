GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) in Great Falls released they are letting military members eat inside at restaurants effective immediately.
A release from MAFB says military members are required to sit at tables with a 6-foot separation and are required to leave by 8 p.m.
“I’m happy to announce that we are implementing new guidance, starting today, that seeks to maintain balance while allowing our airmen more latitude,” Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in the release. “Nine months is a long time under these unique and challenging conditions, but I am proud of the way in which we’ve upheld our values while maintaining readiness to execute the mission.”
Military members are still banned from going to bars, casinos and movie theaters at this time.