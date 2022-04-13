UPDATE: APRIL 13 AT 2:35 P.M.
Malmstrom Air Force Base authorities gave an "all clear" after the base was evacuated due to a suspicious package Wednesday.
A release from Malmstrom AFB said emergency services and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians deemed the package non-threatening. The package was an unlabled standard training item, and EOD cleared after they identified it.
Crews removed cordons and gate traffic is back to normal at this time.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several buildings on Malmstrom Air Force Base are being evacuated after a suspicious package was found.
Malmstrom announced they have directed an evacuation for buildings 400, 407, 45202, 1710, 1713, 1705, 44200, 1532, 1531 and 410.
At this time emergency responders are reporting to the scene.
The Malmstrom community is asked to stay away from the 500’ cordon established in the areas listed above.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
