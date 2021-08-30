GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base started administering the Pfizer vaccine to service members Saturday, Aug. 28 following new guidance from the Department of Defense.
According to a release from Malmstrom, the secretary of defense sent the mandate in a memorandum Aug. 24 after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COMIRNATY® COVID-19 vaccine Aug. 23.
The vaccine mandate requires all service members who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 to get vaccinated.
“The health and resilience of our service members is a matter of readiness,” Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in the release. “In order to look out for the well-being of our Airmen and our Wing’s mission, our installation will become compliant with this guidance as efficiently as possible.”