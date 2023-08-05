GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week, Military Working Dogs (MWD) Bary and Kay had their retirement ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) after dedicating 9 and 7 years respectively to their country.
From bonding with their handlers, protecting heads of state, and combating drugs in the community, MWD's are a valuable asset, not just to the Air Force, but to the community.
"Being able to support the community in something that we are specifically trained to do is just really reassuring that we have a stronger meaning to everything that we are, that we're taught and that we're trained to do. And being able to utilize that is just really reassuring and I'm very grateful," TSgt Rachel Shetler, command chief executive assistant and K9 handler.
MWD's are in every branch of the military and are viewed as fellow warriors as they track, patrol, rescue, and attack.
"When we do need them, they really are a phenomenal, phenomenal partner to have in those situations, whether it's detection or patrol," said TSgt Shetler.
MWD Bary was instrumental in being a patrol dog and provided first line of explosive detection defense for the president and vice president of the United State as well as the president of Iraq.
On a more local level, MWD Bary played a huge part in making sure Great Falls High School was safe when they experienced a bomb threat a few years ago.
"We're here to protect the Constitution of the United States. However, also people in the United States as well. So, whenever we do get that phone call saying, hey, we need support, you know, elsewhere, other than what we normally do day to day on base and military wise as well, it's not even a thought, we're going," said SSgt Allison Boehler, kennel master and former handler of MWD Bary.
Overall, MWD Bary served his country for 9 years.
"During this period, MWD Bary executed 1,285 hours of explosive detection, 519 random anti-terrorism measures, and searched 17,000 vehicles in the defense of $3.9bil in protection level one nuclear resources and a 60,000 member community," said A1C Carla Nankervis, a MWD handler.
As for MWD Kay, he served his country for 7 years with an impressive record of his own with over 1,000 hours of narcotic detection and also aiding the Montana Highway Patrol.
"As a drug dog, he added a valuable capability to the base. His nose and ability to find the training aids was so good that the kennel staff often had to go to extreme lengths to make sure that the training was challenging for him," said Lt Col. Julie Roloson, 341st SFS commander.
MWD's create a bond with their handlers, often becoming another member of the family as many MWD's get adopted by their former handlers when they retire.
"I would describe him [Bary] as loyal, loving, bad breath, loud as you guys' have seen," said SSgt Boehler.
SSgt Boehler was MWD Bary's handler when she was stationed here at MAFB; but she was stationed 3-years ago in New Mexico and came up for the retirement ceremony and to welcome Bary back into her arms.
"Before I left, I promised I would be back for him when he retires. I promised him I would... I've been separated from him for the past three years and every single day I've missed him. So, I'm just glad that every day from here on out I have him on my side again," said SSgt Boehler.
And while their paw prints will be filled by other K9's as they retire, the impact MWD Bary and Kay had at MAFB will never be forgotten.
"MWD's Bary and Kay, you have served your country with honor and distinction. So, here's hoping that the rest of your days are filled with lots of couch time and your favorite Kong," said Lt Col. Roloson.
MWD Bary was adopted by his former handler, SSgt Boehler and they headed back to New Mexcio this week.
""We're now leaving on our long road trip to get back home, we're super excited to get back home so he can enjoy his new home and see all the mountains and pretty scenery on the way. Thank you to everyone who has supported him and congratulated him in his retirement," said SSgt Boehler.
MWDKay is being adopted by the Damien Project in Texas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving Military Working Dogs that cannot be adopted by a handler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.