THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR REBECCA RODRIGUEZ IS BEING CANCELED. REBECCA HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS YOU FOR YOUR HELP.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 14 INCHES AT MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH UP TO 20 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND NORTHEASTERN FACING SLOPES. LOCALLY LOWER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IMMEDIATELY WEST OF THE ISLAND RANGES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...LIBERTY, HILL, BLAINE, CHOUTEAU, CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, AND FERGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN