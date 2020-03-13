GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom Air Force Base is now asking people to actively seek medical attention if they experience a cough, fever and shortness of breath.
A release from Malmstrom says those experiencing symptoms should not “wait for it to blow over like a common cold or generic flu.”
People enrolled in TRICARE are being told to call the Medical Group at 406-731-4MED (406-731-4633) or 1-800-TRICARE (1-800-874-2273) to speak with a medical professional who will advise them on next steps.
Civilian and contractor members are being told to call their local medical providers to speak to a medical professional who will advise them on the next steps.
Malmstrom also stresses that people do not report directly to a medical facility without calling ahead.