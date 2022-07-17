MALTA, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel were called to Malta after old and unstable mining explosives were found at a residence on US-191.
A part of Content Rd. was closed temporarily Saturday as the personnel worked.
“Because of the unstableness of the explosives in question, it was necessary to find a location as near to the location the explosives were found in order to not transport them further than necessary, and to safeguard for the safety of the public as well as the personnel transporting the explosives,” Phillips County Sheriff, Jerry Lytle said.
It was determined that a state-owned section of land just south of Malta on Content Rd. was the most suitable place to safely destroy the explosives.
No injuries were reported with the disposal of the explosives.
“I thank the citizens who were inconvenienced yesterday for their cooperation in this unplanned exercise,” Lytle said. “Hopefully we won’t have to experience this situation again.”
