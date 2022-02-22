The following is a press release from Malstrom Air Force Base:
MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – On Tuesday, February 22, Malmstrom Air Force Base lowered the base’s Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to Alpha. The decision was made at the recommendation of Malmstrom’s Public Health Emergency Team due to the decreased risk of community spread among the base population and the percentage of vaccinated personnel.
Along with the change in HPCON, mask wear is no longer required on the installation by individuals who are fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions. Masks are still required in the clinic, child development center, and youth center.
“Health Protection Condition is a flexible, risk-based assessment which we change when we conclude that the health threat has changed,” said Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander. “When we announced the change to HPCON Bravo last month, we were seeing a rise in base community cases as well as those in town due to the Omicron variant. However, over time the data local to our base has improved noticeably and allowed us to update our posture accordingly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.