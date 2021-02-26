GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With a couple of days to go before March rolls around, Malmstrom Air Force Base is reflecting on the past for a better tomorrow as they wrap up Black History Month.
Service members and local historians came together in creating several exhibits, highlighting important figures and events from at least the past hundred years. From the Civil Rights Movement down to the first black actors, the base focused on key figures who helped set the stage and standard for future generations.
“Without them we wouldn’t be here today,” Master Sgt. Darnell Dobson, who helped build the showcase said. “If we didn’t have the first black actor, maybe we wouldn’t want to have someone who’d win a Grammy a hundred years later.”
However, while Friday’s event focused on Black History Month, Malmstrom says it’s also taking a step forward in pushing for inclusivity and diversity across the Electric City. After unrest from George Floyd’s death last summer, what started as an overview of issues affecting airmen of color, quickly evolved into what’s now the base’s Diversity Inclusion Council (DNI).
“What came out of that was much bigger and much more important, to try and create initiatives that would improve the quality of life and promote diversity and inclusion for all members of base,” Major Rashida Brown, who manages DNI said.
To reach that goal, they’re promoting unity through cultural awareness, with incoming events around groups like the LGBTQ community, as well as Pacific Islanders and Native American heritage.
“When you understand that and you can care, you’re able to in return get people who are willing to work hard for you,” Brown said.
However, both Brown and Dobson say you can take that first step in knowing your neighbors regardless of the occasion.
“Go out and learn people’s cultures and be accepting of other people,” Dobson said. “Once you get to know each other, you find that we have more similarities than differences.”
Friday’s event puts an end to Black History Month celebrations for Malmstrom, but but the base says it’s already looking ahead as they prepare for Women’s History Month in March.