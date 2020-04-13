GREAT FALLS - With families and kids mostly stuck indoors during the stay-at-home order, youth programs with Malmstrom Air Force Base launched a free virtual space camp, encouraging kids to explore the world of science through arts and crafts.
Every week, The camp releases educational how-to videos that guide 3rd and 5th graders on space-themed experiments using common household items, like scissors, pens and cardboard.
Some include testing the travel distance of do-it-yourself rovers, and growing pantry seeds without using soil. It’s all to teach kids about space exploration on Mars and life is like on the International Space Station.
The camp goes on until May 4, and you can register yourself and your children online.