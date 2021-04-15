GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is conducting controlled detonations Thursday.
Malmstrom’s Public Affairs Officer says the controlled detonations will happen between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, more specifically between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm.
According to a release from Malmstrom, the EOD unit’s purpose is to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats. This training is performed routinely in support of the safety, security and reliability of Malmstrom’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) mission.