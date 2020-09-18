MALTA, Mont. - Malta Public Schools (MPS) announced Thursday they are postponing indefinitely and cancelling some upcoming sporting events against Wolf Point.
The decision to postpone was in collaboration with the Phillips County Health Department and was based on information from Indian Health services in Wolf Point, according to a release from MPS via Facebook.
The following games against Wolf Point are postponed or cancelled:
- Homecoming football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 (postponed indefinitely)
- Varsity volleyball game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 (postponed indefinitely)
- Middle School volleyball game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 (cancelled)
- Junior varsity football game scheduled scheduled for Sept. 21 (cancelled)
MPS says they are rescheduling the homecoming pep rally, coronation and parade to Friday, Sept. 25. The pep rally and coronation are set for 1 p.m. and the parade will happen after. Football Senior night is set for Friday, Sept. 25.
MPS says they are now playing against Shepard in the homecoming football game.
MPS is also rescheduling the volleyball game originally scheduled for Sept. 25 against Chinook and the volleyball senior night.