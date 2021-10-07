MALTA, Mont. - A 15-year-old from Dodson was killed in a crash on US-2 around midnight on Sunday.
Around 12:00 am on Sunday, Oct. 3, a Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving on US-2 near Malta when it drifted off the right side of the road.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) says the driver overcorrected, and the Trailblazer re-entered the road before going into a driver-side skid.
The Trailblazer then entered the eastbound ditch, landed in the soft dirt and rolled multiple times, coming to a rest in an irrigation ditch.
The driver, a 15-year-old boy from Dodson was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
MHP reports the crash was not found and reported to them until 11:00 am that day.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.