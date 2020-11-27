GREAT FALLS - A man is accused of stealing deer antlers and a TV out of someone's storage unit in Great Falls Sunday, Nov. 22.
An officer from the Great Falls Police Department responded to the reported theft at American Mini Storage on Sixth Street SW Thursday at around 9:30 a.m.
According to charging documents, the officer spoke with the manager of the storage facility who said he uploaded video footage to Craigslist of a man breaking into a unit and stealing items. Charging documents say someone identified the man in the video as Brandon Beck.
The manager called Beck telling him to return the items he was accused of stealing, according to charging documents.
Documents say when the officer spoke with the renter of the unit, the renter said he never reported the burglary but was missing deer antlers and a TV, both worth less than $1,500 total. Documents say the renter said Beck brought both items back when contacted by the manager.
Documents allege Beck confessed to the officer he went into the renter's storage unit without permission, stole the antlers and the TV, returned them when the manager told him to.
According to documents, Beck informed the officer he had methamphetamine wrapped in a piece of paper in his front pocket, that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Brandon was arrested and brought to the Cascade County Detention Center, and is charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal trespass to property, misdemeanor theft (first offense) and felony burglary.
His bond is set at $7,500.