GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 23-year-old man accused of supplying large amounts of meth to people on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation pleaded guilty Thursday.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the government claims that in 2019, law enforcement learned that co-defendant Kristina Russette of Washington, and her boyfriend, Clayton Cree Morsette, worked together to distribute meth from the Spokane area to the Rocky Boy’s Reservation.
In addition, the release says that in May of 2020, Morsette was driving a car stopped in Washington for traffic violations.
During a search of the car, officers found multiple bags containing about 1.6 pounds of meth.
Morsette reportedly told an officer he and Russette had picked up the drugs in Spokane and that some of it was destined for Montana.
Law enforcement was also told by multiple others that Morsette was a longtime supplier of large amounts of meth to people on and around the Rocky Boy’s Reservation, and described him as working with Russette.
The DOJ reports Morsette admitted to working with Russette to distribute meth, that they made multiple trips to bring ounces of meth to the reservation and to having brought a pound of meth in a trip in March or February of 2020.
Kristina Russette pleaded guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing.
Clayton Cree Morsette, 23, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. Morsette faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.