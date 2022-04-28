CHINOOK, Mont. - A man is facing several charges after he reportedly entered a Chinook Police Officer’s home and took things while they were out on duty.
Blaine County Sheriff, John Colby, reports sheriff deputies made contact with the man, later identified as Terry Sandcrane Jr., 24, on April 15 while he was walking eastbound out of Chinook.
Sandcrane waved a deputy down and asked for a ride to Harlem, and when a deputy asked him for his name, Sandcrane reportedly became nervous, refused to provide identifying information and started walking back to Chinook.
A short time later, Sheriff Colby says another deputy made contact with Sandcrane, and he would not provide his name but pulled a Chinook Police Department badge from his coat pocket.
As law enforcement tried to take Sandcrane into custody, he resisted and was forcibly taken to the ground.
A search of Sandcrane found other items belonging to a Chinook Police Officer, and an investigation found Sandcrane had entered the officer’s house without permission while the officer was on duty earlier that evening and took numerous items.
The Blaine County District Court charged Terry Sandcrane, Jr. with burglary, theft, and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.
