BROWNING, Mont. - An off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer plead guilty to three counts of simple assault after threatening three Blackfeet tribal employees.
On July 24, 2019, three employees of the Blackfeet Tribe’s Environmental Office went to Harrison Garrett Alvarez’s property outside of Cut Bank, and within the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, to field test water in Cut Bank Creek the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release.
The three drove a truck past Alvarez’s house to the creek for the fourth time to that testing site that season, having thought they had permission from Alvarez’s wife.
According to the DOJ, the government alleged that the victims were collecting water samples when a rifle shot was heard.
The victims reportedly saw Alvarez approaching them and pointing an assault rifle at them while yelling.
Alvarez demanded to know what the group was doing and who had given them permission to be there.
After the victims explained Alvarez’s wife had given them permission, Alvarez disputed that fact.
The release says that even after the victims said they would leave, Alvarez continued to point the rifle at them, ordering them closer and demanding they drop their equipment.
When Alvarez finally allowed the victims to leave, he told them that now they knew he “shoots first, asks questions later.”
All three victims reportedly believed Alvarez was going to shoot them.
The government claims Alvarez disputed the victims had permission to be on the property but admitted to discharging the rifle before holding them at gunpoint and ordering them to leave his property.
According to the release, Alvarez’s wife remembered that the victims had asked permission, but told law enforcement she had told them they needed to talk with Alvarez.
When they saw the truck on the morning of the incident, Alvarez’s wife told him that it was probably “the water people.”
Harrison Garrett Alvarez, 30, pleaded guilty to three counts of simple assault as charged in a superseding information.
Alvarez faces a maximum six months in prison, a $5,000 fine and one year of supervised release on each count. In a plea agreement in the case, the parties concur that a five-year term of probation is appropriate the release said.