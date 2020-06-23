GREAT FALLS - Police responded to a report of a man who allegedly pointed a gun and said racial slurs directed at a group of black men outside a bar in Great Falls early Tuesday morning.
Charging documents say the bartender told the Great Falls police she witnessed an unidentified man saying racial slurs to a group of black men outside the bar located at 2418 10th Avenue South at around 12:38 a.m. She told officers the man left, but another man named Daniel James Cook showed up and began saying racial slurs towards the same group of black men, according to charging documents.
Charging documents allege the bartender stated one of the men in the group attempted to calm Cook down, but then Cook held up a "small, little gun, silver in color" at the men.
An officer spoke with the men who verified Cook pointed the silver pistol towards them, charging documents say.
Police confiscated the reported North American .22 Long Rifle Pistol at the location of the incident and charging documents allege it was loaded.
Police arrested and remanded Cook on three counts of assault with a weapon.