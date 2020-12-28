GREAT FALLS - A man is accused of raping a 14-year-old in Great Falls Wednesday, Dec. 23.
A police officer with the Great Falls Police Department responded to the report at Benefis emergency room Friday, Dec. 25.
According to charging documents, the victim's grandmother told the officer Neo Arez Michell was spending the night at their house Wednesday and that the victim was in Michell's bedroom. The victim's grandmother told the officer while the victim was in Michell's bedroom, he "bent her over and raped her.”
She also told her grandmother that when he was done, he kissed their forehead and said, "Don't tell anyone".
According to those same charging documents the grandmother was told Michell had been raping the victim since they were 13-years-old and that there was pictures of the victim performing oral sex on him on his phone.
The victim told the officer, "He (Michell) raped me," and "I don't want to do this anymore", according to charging documents.
The officer then reached out to Michell at his home and brought him to the Great Falls Police Department for a recorded questioning. Charging documents allege Michell declined to speak regarding the incident.
Michell was arrested and charged with sexual intercourse without consent. His bond is requested at $250,000 and may face 25 years in prison.