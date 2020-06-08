Great Falls Police arrested a man early Friday morning in connection to a woman's report she was raped and sexually assaulted in his truck outside of the Loading Zone Bar and Casino on 10th Avenue South.
Brady Anton Folmer-Blaine is charged with sexual intercourse without consent, sexual assault, and assault with a bodily fluid.
Great Falls Police Officers were responding to a welfare check on the victim outside when they found her sitting on the ground throwing up and crying uncontrollably.
Court documents state the victim was visiting from Utah for the weekend.
Folmer-Blaine and the victim had a few drinks and then went to his truck. The victim did not remember leaving the bar but did recall refusing his requests for oral sex.
Witnesses say they saw Folmer-Blaine and the victim engaging in sexual acts and it appeared the victim was trying to get away. Those witnesses pulled the victim out of the car and Blaine sped away from the parking lot. The witnesses asked the victim if he touched her without permission and she nodded her head 'Yes.'
The victim later reported her throat was sore later at the Benefis Health System emergency room. She also indicated she had 2 rum and Cokes at the bar, and is "not a rookie drinker," and "normally can handle her liquor."
The police report states the victim doesn't remember anything inside the bar, and believes she may have been drugged due to the level of her impairment as well as how fast she became impaired.
Police were able to catch up with the suspect, where he spit on an officer's boot as he was being taken into custody.
Court documents indicate Folmer-Blaine's bond has been requested at $50,000. Alcohol monitoring has also been requested if he posts bail.