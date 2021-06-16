GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man accused of beating his dating partner on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and causing her substantial injuries admitted to an assault charge Wednesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Gordon Andrew Messerly, Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, according to a release.

Messerly faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for Oct. 7. Messerly was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that on Dec. 27, 2019 on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Messerly assaulted his dating partner, identified as Jane Doe, by striking her in the head. Doe was treated for injuries at the hospital.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared C. Cobell is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Fort Belknap Law Enforcement.