GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man located in Browning came clean about shooting another man in the heat of an argument on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
24-year-old Johnathan Charles Gifford Oldchief pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and a firearm charge which resulted in a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of release with a supervisor on the assault charges.
The firearm charges resulted in a minimum of five years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of release while supervised.
After the U.S. sentencing guidelines are reviewed along with other lawful information, the court will decide on the sentencing.
Waiting on further doings, Oldchief was detained.
On April 7, allegedly Oldchief drank through the evening with others then shortly after left the home with a group of five.
After about two blocks, the victim, John Doe, and Oldchief began to argue and the vehicle came to a stop.
Someone tried to intervene, but Oldchief ordered Doe to leave the vehicle and approached him with a pistol and shot him, then proceeded to leave the scene.
Emergency services were called and Doe was flown to Great Falls for life saving surgery.
Law enforcement recovered bullets and gained a description of the gun, which matches a pistol that was bought in February by Oldchief.
The investigation was done by Blackfeet Law Enforcement and the FBI.
