Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...WEST CENTRAL JUDITH BASIN...SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT... AT 403 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 14 MILES SOUTHEAST OF CASCADE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, BELT, BLACK EAGLE, RAYNESFORD, EDEN, SLUICE BOXES STATE PARK, MALMSTROM AFB, STOCKETT, TRACY, CENTERVILLE, ARMINGTON, SAND COULEE AND PORTAGE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT THURSDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 7 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN ABOVE 5500 FEET IN THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&