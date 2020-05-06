HAVRE- A citizen of Mexico admitted to being in the U.S. illegally after he was caught south of Shelby by Sweetgrass Border Patrol Agents.
Customs and Border Protection says a citizen contacted the Toole County Sheriff’s Office and reported a man with a backpack walking south on I-15 north of Shelby.
The citizen said that he approached the person to see if he needed help, but the man fled and tried to hide.
Sweetgrass Border Patrol agents were dispatched to the area to look for the man.
Agents were able to find the man, who freely admitted that he had just crossed the border illegally.
The man, a citizen of Mexico, was then arrested and has been removed from the U.S. according to Customs and Border Protection.