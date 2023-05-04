BELT, Mont. - A person was arrested after reports were made of shots being fired in the Belt area.
Dispatch received calls about the shots fired around 12:23 pm Thursday, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.
In response to hearing the commotion, the school in Belt went into a shelter in place to protect students.
Deputies with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office responded to Belt and talked to witnesses and determined the shots were coming from a house on 1st Ave. North.
Court documents say law enforcement located Evan Eugene Walter on the front porch of the house and detained him due to the complaint.
While being detained, Walter reportedly admitted to shooting a round in the air and said he would pay the fine while rambling about being assaulted with some kind of rays which affect silica.
One witness said he heard a loud bang and saw Walter yelling and screaming toward the street as if he was yelling at someone, but nobody was around.
The witness also said he saw Walter holding a firearm.
Another witness reported she was sitting on her couch when she saw Walter yell and scream toward the street and then heard a loud bang.
During an interview, Walter admitted to shooting a round into the hillside east of the residence. Documents note the round would have traveled over several houses with that path.
An investigation found there were four other people outside in close proximity when they heard the report of the gunshot. Everyone who heard the shot said it made them fear their lives were in danger.
A search warrant executed on Walter’s residence found a black marlin model XT .30-06 caliber along with one spent .30-06 cartridge inside the house.
Several additional rounds were also found, both loose and contained in a manufacturer’s box.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Evan Eugene Walter was arrested for six counts of criminal endangerment.
Sheriff Slaughter said deputies have canvassed the area, but the sheriff’s office is asking people to reach out if they find any victims or bullet strikes.
If you have information or were a witness to this event, you are asked to reach out to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6979.
Article updated May 5, 2023 with additional details from court documents.
