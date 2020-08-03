44-year-old Jeremy Welling is behind bars after assaulting a 10-year-old boy on July 31, 2020.
The boy was checking the mail when Welling got out of his car and hit the child in the back of the head causing the child to hit the mailbox with the front of his head.
The boy ran away and Welling got in his car and caught up to the boy forcefully putting him in the car, driving him back to the home where he continued to assault him.
Multiple witnesses say they saw and heard welling hitting the child. He is being charged with assault on a minor.
He was also charged with partner/family member assault but the state has requested the charge be dismissed at this time.
If convicted he faces up to 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.