Over the weekend, the Great Falls Police Department responded to a home after reports came in about a man spraying a naked woman with a hose while she was screaming.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Lewis Leon Bryson sitting in his backyard drinking.
Court documents say he had a Native American woman lying on her side at his feet soaking wet with a blanket partially draped over her body.
Bryson refused to give police his name or the name of the woman, so police placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.
An ambulance was called and arrived to help treat the woman. Court documents say she was very emotional and crying and she told police she was in extreme pain.
She also told police she was afraid of Bryson and didn’t want to be left alone with him.
Police noticed her upper lip was swollen and bleeding and she had several bruises on her upper body.
The woman told police Bryson raped her. She also told police they were not dating and she had just met him. Saying she was at his house because he invited her over for a few drinks.
Bryson is being charged with sexual intercourse without consent, disorderly conduct, and obstructing a peace officer.
The state has requested his bond be set at $100,000.