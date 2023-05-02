GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in the 100 block of 12th Street North in Great Falls Monday night.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) said in a release a man was stabbed in the chest at around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
The suspect allegedly fled before the officers arrived.
The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to recover, according to GFPD.
GFPD said they located the suspect at another location at around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday and requested help from GFPD's High Risk Unit.
GFPD arrested suspect, identified as 28-year-old Daniel Smallboy IV, without further incident.
Smallboy is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated burglary, both felonies.
