UPDATE: Nov. 28 at 10:46 a.m.
Law enforcement has arrested Dylan Troy Jackson Sunday morning in Wolf Point.
Jackson was wanted by the FBI for his alleged role in the kidnapping and physical assault of a 15-year-old Native American girl, and was arrested without incident, according to a release from the FBI.
WOLF POINT, Mont. - A man is wanted by the FBI Thursday for his alleged role in the kidnapping and physical assault of a 15-year-old Native American girl that happened in Wolf Point, Montana in September 2021.
The FBI's wanted poster said Dylan Troy Jackson, 20, had a federal arrest warrant in October 2022, in the United States District Court, District of Montana, Great Falls Division.
He is charged with with kidnapping of an individual under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a minor.
According to the FBI's wanted poster, he is known to travel between Wolf Point and Williston, North Dakota.
He is described as a man standing 5-foot-10, weighing 140-pounds, has brown hair eyes and black hair.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 in return for information resulting in Jackson's arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400, a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
