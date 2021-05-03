CHOTEAU, Mont. - A man was arrested Sunday for the fire and explosion at the Gunther Apartments in Choteau on April 20.

Dennis James Jackson, 55, is charged with arson and criminal endangerment, both felonies.

According to a release from the Teton County Sheriff's Office, the charges filed by the Teton County Attorney's Office, Count I, Arson, allege Jackson "knowingly or purposely caused a flame to be lit in a room of his apartment that was saturated with propane gas, thereby causing an explosion which caused the apartment building where he was residing to be destroyed by fire."

In addition, Count II, Criminal Endangerment, "that at the same time and place, Jackson knowingly caused a flame to be lit in a room of his apartment that was saturated with propane gas, thereby causing an explosion which in turn caused the apartment building he was residing to catch fire and be consumed creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to others."

Jackson's bail is posted at $25,000 and he will make his initial court appearance Tuesday, May 4.