Great Falls – One man is behind bars tonight after he is charged with 3 counts of sex without consent.
Police responded to a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
The girl told her parents that 20 year-old Tristan Borchert had sexually assaulted her 3 times between July and November 2019 at her home in Great Falls.
Borchert was working in the oil fields and wasn’t able to be contacted until March 30, 2020. He spoke with police and admitted to having sex with the victim 3 times.
The state has requested his bond to be set at $100,000